Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU)

The shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on December 05, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on October 15, 2019, to Equal Weight the WPM stock while also putting a $28 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on July 16, 2019. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $28.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $34.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 60.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.89.

The shares of the company added by 0.74% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $29.45 while ending the day at $29.76. During the trading session, a total of 1.8 million shares were traded which represents a 8.38% incline from the average session volume which is 1.97 million shares. WPM had ended its last session trading at $29.54. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. currently has a market cap of $13.75 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 875.29, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 44.49, with a beta of -0.11. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.20, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.70 WPM 52-week low price stands at $18.54 while its 52-week high price is $30.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.16 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. generated 151.63 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 50.0%. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has the potential to record 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on December 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.79/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.34% to reach $18.34/share. It started the day trading at $14.89 and traded between $14.79 and $14.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FCAU’s 50-day SMA is 14.83 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.15. The stock has a high of $16.25 for the year while the low is $12.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.64 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.20%, as 10.30M WPM shares were shorted. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.30%. Looking further, the stock has raised 14.33% over the past 90 days while it gained 6.69% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Tiger Global Management LLC sold more FCAU shares, decreasing its portfolio by -20.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Tiger Global Management LLC selling -19,074,778 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 75,173,950 shares of FCAU, with a total valuation of $1,108,815,763. Harris Associates LP meanwhile sold more FCAU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $893,555,767 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. shares by 2.30% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 57,490,767 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,353,092 shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. which are valued at $847,988,813. In the same vein, Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 110,856 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 36,987,296 shares and is now valued at $545,562,616.