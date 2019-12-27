Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI), Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

The shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on December 12, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $28 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of VICI Properties Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on August 26, 2019, to Overweight the VICI stock while also putting a $26 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on July 01, 2019. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $24.50. The stock was given Buy rating by Jefferies in its report released on April 24, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 27. Evercore ISI was of a view that VICI is Outperform in its latest report on April 09, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that VICI is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 20, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 24.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $27.96. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 41.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.15.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.67% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $24.935 while ending the day at $25.03. During the trading session, a total of 1.94 million shares were traded which represents a 56.5% incline from the average session volume which is 4.46 million shares. VICI had ended its last session trading at $25.20. VICI Properties Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.52, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.10 VICI 52-week low price stands at $17.64 while its 52-week high price is $25.54.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.35 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2.86%. VICI Properties Inc. has the potential to record 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on December 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $90. Piper Jaffray also rated ZEN as Initiated on November 26, 2019, with its price target of $94 suggesting that ZEN could surge by 17.29% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $76.74/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.15% to reach $93.85/share. It started the day trading at $77.8617 and traded between $77.03 and $77.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZEN’s 50-day SMA is 73.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 80.73. The stock has a high of $94.89 for the year while the low is $52.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.34%, as 8.54M VICI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.20% of Zendesk Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.96M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.78%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.78% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.08% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more ZEN shares, increasing its portfolio by 25.41% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 2,321,038 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,454,061 shares of ZEN, with a total valuation of $904,870,819. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ZEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $788,062,209 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Zendesk Inc. shares by 0.05% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,667,221 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,685 shares of Zendesk Inc. which are valued at $447,710,459. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Zendesk Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 185,330 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,904,601 shares and is now valued at $387,463,479. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Zendesk Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.