Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO), Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

The shares of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on January 22, 2019. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on February 12, 2018. Raymond James was of a view that TOO is Mkt Perform in its latest report on July 28, 2017. Citigroup thinks that TOO is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 49.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -13.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.80.

The shares of the company dipped by 0.00% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.54 while ending the day at $1.54. During the trading session, a total of 1.56 million shares were traded which represents a 2.36% incline from the average session volume which is 1.6 million shares. TOO had ended its last session trading at $1.54. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.32, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 TOO 52-week low price stands at $1.03 while its 52-week high price is $1.78.

The Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. generated 288.79 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 100.0%.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on October 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $67. Craig Hallum also rated OLLI as Initiated on September 11, 2019, with its price target of $94 suggesting that OLLI could surge by 11.85% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $67.66/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.91% to reach $75.29/share. It started the day trading at $67.80 and traded between $65.13 and $66.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OLLI’s 50-day SMA is 64.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 77.88. The stock has a high of $103.03 for the year while the low is $53.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.5 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.85%, as 10.91M TOO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.26% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 31.15, while the P/B ratio is 4.16. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.22M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.94%. Looking further, the stock has raised 8.93% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.52% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more OLLI shares, increasing its portfolio by 56.11% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 3,151,170 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,767,320 shares of OLLI, with a total valuation of $573,382,728. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more OLLI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $318,383,288 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. shares by 1.65% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,434,318 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 71,990 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. which are valued at $290,004,397. In the same vein, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment… increased its Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,094,536 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,117,338 shares and is now valued at $269,273,905. Following these latest developments, around 4.10% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.