Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI), ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING)

The shares of MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Northland Capital in its latest research note that was published on April 03, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $5.50 price target. Northland Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MoneyGram International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on December 12, 2017. First Analysis Sec was of a view that MGI is Equal-Weight in its latest report on January 26, 2017. Compass Point thinks that MGI is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 11, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 8.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $3.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 66.17% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.01% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.95.

The shares of the company added by 3.76% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.13 while ending the day at $2.21. During the trading session, a total of 1.7 million shares were traded which represents a 1.55% incline from the average session volume which is 1.73 million shares. MGI had ended its last session trading at $2.13. MGI 52-week low price stands at $1.33 while its 52-week high price is $6.70.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.04 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The MoneyGram International Inc. generated 119.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 50.0%. MoneyGram International Inc. has the potential to record -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on October 23, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) is now rated as Equal Weight. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.96/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.42% to reach $16.00/share. It started the day trading at $12.05 and traded between $11.96 and $12.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ING’s 50-day SMA is 11.67 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.34. The stock has a high of $13.72 for the year while the low is $9.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -22.62%, as 5.92M MGI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.12% of ING Groep N.V. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.56, while the P/B ratio is 0.79. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.11M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.23%. Looking further, the stock has raised 15.93% over the past 90 days while it gained 3.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fisher Asset Management LLC bought more ING shares, increasing its portfolio by 36.33% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fisher Asset Management LLC purchasing 13,109,071 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 49,194,733 shares of ING, with a total valuation of $566,723,324. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC meanwhile bought more ING shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $158,582,442 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its ING Groep N.V. shares by 1.47% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,845,222 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -161,836 shares of ING Groep N.V. which are valued at $124,936,957. In the same vein, Northern Trust Investments, Inc.(… decreased its ING Groep N.V. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 523,110 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,233,973 shares and is now valued at $48,775,369. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of ING Groep N.V. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.