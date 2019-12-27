Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL), NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

The shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on October 29, 2019. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on August 12, 2019. JP Morgan was of a view that GGAL is Underweight in its latest report on April 29, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that GGAL is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $19.16. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 78.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 78.47.

The shares of the company added by 3.46% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $16.45 while ending the day at $17.05. During the trading session, a total of 2.72 million shares were traded which represents a -104.14% decline from the average session volume which is 1.33 million shares. GGAL had ended its last session trading at $16.48. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. currently has a market cap of $2.38 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.97, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.08, with a beta of 1.32. GGAL 52-week low price stands at $9.53 while its 52-week high price is $39.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.65 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has the potential to record 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on September 06, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $49. Morgan Stanley also rated NRG as Resumed on March 25, 2019, with its price target of $46 suggesting that NRG could surge by 18.46% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $39.89/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.65% to reach $48.11/share. It started the day trading at $40.05 and traded between $39.08 and $39.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NRG’s 50-day SMA is 39.69 while its 200-day SMA stands at 38.06. The stock has a high of $43.66 for the year while the low is $32.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.84 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 21.54%, as 5.88M GGAL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.93% of NRG Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.59M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -0.68% over the past 90 days while it gained 15.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more NRG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.45% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -1,414,028 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 30,332,655 shares of NRG, with a total valuation of $1,205,116,383. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more NRG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $541,080,526 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its NRG Energy Inc. shares by 3.41% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 12,897,982 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -455,158 shares of NRG Energy Inc. which are valued at $512,436,825. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its NRG Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 892,739 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 11,945,806 shares and is now valued at $474,606,872. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of NRG Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.