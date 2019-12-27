Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO), First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN)

The shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on May 13, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $10 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Gogo Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on April 18, 2019. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $7. William Blair was of a view that GOGO is Mkt Perform in its latest report on July 17, 2018. Northland Capital thinks that GOGO is worth Under Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 18, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 1.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $6.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 145.45% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.47.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.07% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $6.31 while ending the day at $6.48. During the trading session, a total of 1.59 million shares were traded which represents a -9.16% decline from the average session volume which is 1.46 million shares. GOGO had ended its last session trading at $6.55. GOGO 52-week low price stands at $2.64 while its 52-week high price is $7.23.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.28 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Gogo Inc. generated 217.66 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.47 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -96.43%. Gogo Inc. has the potential to record -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on November 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) is now rated as Buy. Keefe Bruyette also rated FHN as Downgrade on October 17, 2019, with its price target of $17.50 suggesting that FHN could surge by 10.96% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.59/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.06% to reach $18.62/share. It started the day trading at $16.635 and traded between $16.51 and $16.58 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FHN’s 50-day SMA is 16.29 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.41. The stock has a high of $17.42 for the year while the low is $12.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.45 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.20%, as 12.60M GOGO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.06% of First Horizon National Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.72, while the P/B ratio is 1.12. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.45M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.66%. Looking further, the stock has raised 1.53% over the past 90 days while it gained 12.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more FHN shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.73% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 223,203 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 30,858,753 shares of FHN, with a total valuation of $496,208,748. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more FHN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $428,801,051 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its First Horizon National Corporation shares by 26.56% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 16,729,945 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -6,049,245 shares of First Horizon National Corporation which are valued at $269,017,516. In the same vein, Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC decreased its First Horizon National Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 101,200 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 16,006,227 shares and is now valued at $257,380,130. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of First Horizon National Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.