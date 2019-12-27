Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX), Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

The shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Argus in its latest research note that was published on December 24, 2019. Argus wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of FedEx Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on December 18, 2019, to Outperform the FDX stock while also putting a $185 price target. The stock had earned Perform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on December 18, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by UBS in its report released on December 12, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 161. Wells Fargo was of a view that FDX is Outperform in its latest report on October 29, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that FDX is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 29, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 15 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $163.77. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 10.68% from its 52-Week high price while it is -23.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.21.

The shares of the company added by 1.13% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $150.51 while ending the day at $152.49. During the trading session, a total of 2.62 million shares were traded which represents a 6.71% incline from the average session volume which is 2.81 million shares. FDX had ended its last session trading at $150.78. FedEx Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 FDX 52-week low price stands at $137.78 while its 52-week high price is $199.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.51 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The FedEx Corporation generated 2.03 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -20.72%. FedEx Corporation has the potential to record 10.90 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on December 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) is now rated as Neutral. Guggenheim also rated ZM as Initiated on November 22, 2019, with its price target of $90 suggesting that ZM could surge by 16.41% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $66.46/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.49% to reach $80.69/share. It started the day trading at $68.19 and traded between $66.30 and $67.45 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $107.34 for the year while the low is $59.94. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.90%, as 6.87M FDX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.53% of Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2698.00, while the P/B ratio is 23.83. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.69M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.22%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -15.42% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Artisan Partners LP bought more ZM shares, increasing its portfolio by 98.87% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Artisan Partners LP purchasing 3,096,145 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,227,611 shares of ZM, with a total valuation of $463,957,020.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares by 21.91% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,073,969 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 372,747 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc. which are valued at $154,510,691. In the same vein, Fidelity (Canada) Asset Managemen… increased its Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 969,741 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,854,098 shares and is now valued at $138,130,301. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Zoom Video Communications Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.