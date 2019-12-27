Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD), Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD)

The shares of DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on December 17, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $80 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of DuPont de Nemours Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on November 15, 2019, to Outperform the DD stock while also putting a $83 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on September 10, 2019. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $85. Cowen was of a view that DD is Outperform in its latest report on August 20, 2019. Monness Crespi & Hardt thinks that DD is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $80.06. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 3.41% from its 52-Week high price while it is -25.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.33.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.08% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $63.3395 while ending the day at $63.73. During the trading session, a total of 1.85 million shares were traded which represents a 57.48% incline from the average session volume which is 4.36 million shares. DD had ended its last session trading at $63.78. DuPont de Nemours Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.43, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 DD 52-week low price stands at $61.63 while its 52-week high price is $85.47.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.96 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The DuPont de Nemours Inc. generated 2.11 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.97 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -175.0%. DuPont de Nemours Inc. has the potential to record 3.80 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on December 06, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $59.55/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.42% to reach $58.75/share. It started the day trading at $59.8694 and traded between $59.475 and $59.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BOLD’s 50-day SMA is 38.37 while its 200-day SMA stands at 36.40. The stock has a high of $59.75 for the year while the low is $17.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.85%, as 1.65M DD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.94% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.13M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.86 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.42%. Looking further, the stock has raised 113.99% over the past 90 days while it gained 60.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more BOLD shares, increasing its portfolio by 11.56% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 339,989 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,279,905 shares of BOLD, with a total valuation of $95,215,642. Redmile Group LLC meanwhile sold more BOLD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $86,005,875 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares by 4.95% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,789,574 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -145,359 shares of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $80,981,333. In the same vein, Great Point Partners LLC decreased its Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 562,063 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,485,000 shares and is now valued at $72,139,550. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.