Is There A Value in Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) And Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

The shares of Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Standpoint Research in its latest research note that was published on July 16, 2019. Standpoint Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Zillow Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Standpoint Research advised investors in its research note published on November 26, 2018, to Buy the Z stock while also putting a $48 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on January 11, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by Stifel in its report released on June 30, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 54.50. Stifel was of a view that Z is Buy in its latest report on February 14, 2017. Morgan Stanley thinks that Z is worth Equal-Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $44.68. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 60.06% from its 52-Week high price while it is -11.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.38.

The shares of the company added by 1.27% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $45.1445 while ending the day at $45.56. During the trading session, a total of 990234.0 shares were traded which represents a 66.66% incline from the average session volume which is 2.97 million shares. Z had ended its last session trading at $44.99. Z 52-week low price stands at $28.47 while its 52-week high price is $51.47.

The Zillow Group Inc. generated 1.87 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 46.88%.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on December 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.26/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.77% to reach $42.50/share. It started the day trading at $16.79 and traded between $16.37 and $16.71 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VET’s 50-day SMA is 14.98 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.98. The stock has a high of $27.48 for the year while the low is $13.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.64 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.82%, as 10.85M Z shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.68% of Vermilion Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.02M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.84%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -1.99% over the past 90 days while it lost -22.64% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 2.14% of Vermilion Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.