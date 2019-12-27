Is There A Value in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) And Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

The shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Mizuho in its latest research note that was published on October 18, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $270 price target. Mizuho wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on October 10, 2019, to Hold the UNH stock while also putting a $235 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on September 30, 2019. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $249. Citigroup was of a view that UNH is Buy in its latest report on May 10, 2019. UBS thinks that UNH is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 23, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 238.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 21 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $310.32. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 42.09% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 74.45.

The shares of the company added by 0.38% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $294.54 while ending the day at $295.65. During the trading session, a total of 1.04 million shares were traded which represents a 74.52% incline from the average session volume which is 4.09 million shares. UNH had ended its last session trading at $294.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated currently has a market cap of $282.05 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.50, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.60, with a beta of 0.64. UNH 52-week low price stands at $208.07 while its 52-week high price is $300.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $3.88 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The UnitedHealth Group Incorporated generated 12.36 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.60 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 15.46%. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has the potential to record 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on December 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $88. Even though the stock has been trading at $84.69/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.43% to reach $92.07/share. It started the day trading at $84.91 and traded between $83.86 and $84.33 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BAX’s 50-day SMA is 81.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 81.68. The stock has a high of $89.93 for the year while the low is $61.74. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.28 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -18.53%, as 4.30M UNH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.03% of Baxter International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 32.27, while the P/B ratio is 5.50. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.86M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.80%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.88% over the past 90 days while it gained 3.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more BAX shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.77% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,739,217 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 38,188,441 shares of BAX, with a total valuation of $3,130,306,509. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile sold more BAX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,512,854,778 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Baxter International Inc. shares by 6.68% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 27,510,654 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,722,107 shares of Baxter International Inc. which are valued at $2,255,048,308. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Baxter International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 620,579 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 24,189,517 shares and is now valued at $1,982,814,708. Following these latest developments, around 0.12% of Baxter International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.