Is There A Value in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) And Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC)

The shares of Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on November 11, 2019. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Telefonica S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on August 13, 2019. Macquarie was of a view that TEF is Neutral in its latest report on March 20, 2019. Berenberg thinks that TEF is worth Hold rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 9.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.31% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.13.

The shares of the company added by 0.42% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $7.05 while ending the day at $7.09. During the trading session, a total of 1.03 million shares were traded which represents a 38.55% incline from the average session volume which is 1.68 million shares. TEF had ended its last session trading at $7.06. Telefonica S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.80, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 TEF 52-week low price stands at $6.50 while its 52-week high price is $9.01.

The Telefonica S.A. generated 9.76 billion in revenue during the last quarter. Telefonica S.A. has the potential to record 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on August 01, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $26. RBC Capital Mkts also rated TMHC as Upgrade on May 16, 2019, with its price target of $25 suggesting that TMHC could surge by 26.17% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.97/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.86% to reach $29.50/share. It started the day trading at $22.07 and traded between $21.665 and $21.78 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TMHC’s 50-day SMA is 23.77 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.06. The stock has a high of $28.00 for the year while the low is $15.03. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.33 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.43%, as 5.20M TEF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.54% of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.24, while the P/B ratio is 0.93. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.72M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.40%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -15.52% over the past 90 days while it gained 7.24% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more TMHC shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.47% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 240,548 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,998,703 shares of TMHC, with a total valuation of $232,169,884. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more TMHC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $218,047,642 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Taylor Morrison Home Corporation shares by 0.66% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,910,381 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 52,085 shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation which are valued at $183,679,047. In the same vein, Donald Smith & Co., Inc. increased its Taylor Morrison Home Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 146,008 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,320,811 shares and is now valued at $169,989,231. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.