Is There A Value in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) And Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

The shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on October 14, 2019. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Senior Housing Properties Trust, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on April 03, 2019. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $8. Jefferies was of a view that SNH is Underperform in its latest report on November 16, 2018. B. Riley FBR thinks that SNH is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 12, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 21.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $8.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 13.05% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.54.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.87% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $7.82 while ending the day at $7.97. During the trading session, a total of 960846.0 shares were traded which represents a 43.15% incline from the average session volume which is 1.69 million shares. SNH had ended its last session trading at $8.04. SNH 52-week low price stands at $7.05 while its 52-week high price is $14.31.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.29 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 337.93%. Senior Housing Properties Trust has the potential to record 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at HSBC Securities published a research note on October 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $28. Barclays also rated LBTYA as Downgrade on September 25, 2019, with its price target of $30 suggesting that LBTYA could surge by 21.64% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.79/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.65% to reach $28.61/share. It started the day trading at $22.88 and traded between $22.36 and $22.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LBTYA’s 50-day SMA is 23.37 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.59. The stock has a high of $28.62 for the year while the low is $19.88. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.8 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -27.58%, as 9.27M SNH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.16% of Liberty Global Plc shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.00M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.65%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -9.14% over the past 90 days while it lost -16.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Harris Associates LP bought more LBTYA shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.62% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Harris Associates LP purchasing 200,830 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 32,487,019 shares of LBTYA, with a total valuation of $732,582,278.

Similarly, Dodge & Cox decreased its Liberty Global Plc shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 18,569,703 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Liberty Global Plc which are valued at $418,746,803. In the same vein, Route One Investment Co. LP decreased its Liberty Global Plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 105,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,829,514 shares and is now valued at $199,105,541. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Liberty Global Plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.