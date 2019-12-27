Is There A Value in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) And YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

The shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on October 25, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $32 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on August 20, 2019, to Outperform the PPC stock while also putting a $36 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on March 05, 2019. The stock was given Overweight rating by Barclays in its report released on July 16, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 27. Mizuho was of a view that PPC is Buy in its latest report on March 29, 2018. Morgan Stanley thinks that PPC is worth Equal-Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 03, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 30.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $34.71. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 125.49% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.14.

The shares of the company added by 2.80% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $32.47 while ending the day at $33.44. During the trading session, a total of 949664.0 shares were traded which represents a -15.18% decline from the average session volume which is 824500.0 shares. PPC had ended its last session trading at $32.53. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation currently has a market cap of $8.27 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.80, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.97, with a beta of 0.75. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.99, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 PPC 52-week low price stands at $14.83 while its 52-week high price is $33.45.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.45 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation generated 625.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.69 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 80.0%. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation has the potential to record 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on September 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $55.49/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.61% to reach $82.11/share. It started the day trading at $56.28 and traded between $54.98 and $55.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that YY’s 50-day SMA is 59.66 while its 200-day SMA stands at 66.43. The stock has a high of $88.85 for the year while the low is $51.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.15 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.39%, as 2.92M PPC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.15% of YY Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.74, while the P/B ratio is 0.95. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 902.52K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.50 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.73%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -6.83% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.12% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC bought more YY shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC purchasing 78,032 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,560,253 shares of YY, with a total valuation of $227,108,539. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile sold more YY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $153,697,093 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its YY Inc. shares by 0.10% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,264,006 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,271 shares of YY Inc. which are valued at $144,420,943. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its YY Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 163,578 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,836,964 shares and is now valued at $117,179,934. Following these latest developments, around 2.16% of YY Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.