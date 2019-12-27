Is There A Value in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) And WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

The shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on November 25, 2019. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Nutrien Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Consumer Edge Research advised investors in its research note published on September 23, 2019, to Overweight the NTR stock while also putting a $67 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on August 16, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by Cowen in its report released on April 23, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 63. Cowen was of a view that NTR is Outperform in its latest report on March 06, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that NTR is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 13, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 16 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $59.91. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 11.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -12.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.29.

The shares of the company added by 0.49% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $48.68 while ending the day at $48.91. During the trading session, a total of 954825.0 shares were traded which represents a 16.97% incline from the average session volume which is 1.15 million shares. NTR had ended its last session trading at $48.67. NTR 52-week low price stands at $43.96 while its 52-week high price is $56.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.27 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Nutrien Ltd. generated 568.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -100.0%. Nutrien Ltd. has the potential to record 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on October 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:WEC) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $99. Even though the stock has been trading at $91.62/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.14% to reach $90.42/share. It started the day trading at $91.99 and traded between $91.14 and $91.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WEC’s 50-day SMA is 90.40 while its 200-day SMA stands at 86.61. The stock has a high of $98.19 for the year while the low is $66.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.81%, as 9.82M NTR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.09% of WEC Energy Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 26.54, while the P/B ratio is 2.88. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.42M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.88 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.10%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -4.33% over the past 90 days while it gained 10.44% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more WEC shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.45% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 950,807 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 39,818,271 shares of WEC, with a total valuation of $3,529,889,724. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more WEC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,008,292,525 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its WEC Energy Group Inc. shares by 1.81% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 16,914,958 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 299,918 shares of WEC Energy Group Inc. which are valued at $1,499,511,027. In the same vein, Magellan Asset Management Ltd. increased its WEC Energy Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 6,695,797 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 13,521,866 shares and is now valued at $1,198,713,421. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of WEC Energy Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.