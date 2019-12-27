Is There A Value in Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) And McCormick & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

The shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on August 12, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $7 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Livent Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on May 10, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $10. Citigroup was of a view that LTHM is Neutral in its latest report on April 15, 2019. Gabelli & Co thinks that LTHM is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 27, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 21.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 59.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.50.

The shares of the company added by 0.34% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $8.64 while ending the day at $8.77. During the trading session, a total of 881634.0 shares were traded which represents a 53.84% incline from the average session volume which is 1.91 million shares. LTHM had ended its last session trading at $8.74. Livent Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.17, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 LTHM 52-week low price stands at $5.49 while its 52-week high price is $14.84.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.12 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Livent Corporation generated 23.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -91.67%. Livent Corporation has the potential to record 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that McCormick & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $163. Even though the stock has been trading at $168.25/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.81% to reach $157.00/share. It started the day trading at $169.70 and traded between $167.87 and $169.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MKC’s 50-day SMA is 165.13 while its 200-day SMA stands at 159.01. The stock has a high of $173.31 for the year while the low is $119.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.52%, as 6.68M LTHM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.09% of McCormick & Company Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 32.06, while the P/B ratio is 6.49. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 654.12K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.28%. Looking further, the stock has raised 5.62% over the past 90 days while it gained 8.82% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more MKC shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.45% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 347,676 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,564,552 shares of MKC, with a total valuation of $2,465,050,426.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its McCormick & Company Incorporated shares by 3.71% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,577,138 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 271,392 shares of McCormick & Company Incorporated which are valued at $1,282,430,607. In the same vein, Fundsmith LLP increased its McCormick & Company Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 488,222 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,291,672 shares and is now valued at $1,234,115,486. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of McCormick & Company Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.