Is There A Value in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) And Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

The shares of KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on September 13, 2019. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of KEMET Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Inc. Markets when it published its report on February 02, 2018. That day the B. Riley FBR Inc. set price target on the stock to $24.75. The stock was given Neutral rating by UBS in its report released on May 10, 2013, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5.50. Deutsche Bank was of a view that KEM is Hold in its latest report on May 10, 2013. Deutsche Bank thinks that KEM is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 07, 2013 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 6.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $25.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 69.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.74.

The shares of the company added by 0.72% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $26.51 while ending the day at $26.75. During the trading session, a total of 939116.0 shares were traded which represents a 49.51% incline from the average session volume which is 1.86 million shares. KEM had ended its last session trading at $26.56. KEMET Corporation currently has a market cap of $1.56 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.92, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.83, with a beta of 2.66. KEMET Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.47, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 KEM 52-week low price stands at $15.76 while its 52-week high price is $27.61.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.62 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The KEMET Corporation generated 192.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.78 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -69.35%. KEMET Corporation has the potential to record 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $200. BofA/Merrill also rated SWK as Upgrade on November 14, 2019, with its price target of $182 suggesting that SWK could surge by 4.09% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $165.09/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.35% to reach $172.73/share. It started the day trading at $165.88 and traded between $164.38 and $165.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SWK’s 50-day SMA is 157.29 while its 200-day SMA stands at 144.64. The stock has a high of $169.54 for the year while the low is $110.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.63 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.05%, as 3.63M KEM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.40% of Stanley Black & Decker Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 30.09, while the P/B ratio is 3.27. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.03M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.53 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.33%. Looking further, the stock has raised 16.21% over the past 90 days while it gained 15.70% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SWK shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.32% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 161,150 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,365,955 shares of SWK, with a total valuation of $1,950,605,742. Massachusetts Financial Services … meanwhile bought more SWK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,191,747,784 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Stanley Black & Decker Inc. shares by 1.30% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,080,533 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -93,337 shares of Stanley Black & Decker Inc. which are valued at $1,116,883,275. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Stanley Black & Decker Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 74,131 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,975,039 shares and is now valued at $1,100,242,652. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Stanley Black & Decker Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.