Is There A Value in Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) And Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV)

The shares of Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by HSBC Securities in its latest research note that was published on October 07, 2019. HSBC Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cosan Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on September 20, 2019. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $16. The stock was given Overweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on February 19, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13. Morgan Stanley was of a view that CZZ is Overweight in its latest report on January 16, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that CZZ is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $81.90. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 183.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is 0.65% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 90.51.

The shares of the company added by 1.04% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $22.90 while ending the day at $23.27. During the trading session, a total of 1.02 million shares were traded which represents a -6.39% decline from the average session volume which is 954520.0 shares. CZZ had ended its last session trading at $23.03. Cosan Limited currently has a market cap of $5.12 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 18.96, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.81, with a beta of 1.26. Cosan Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 5.37, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 CZZ 52-week low price stands at $8.21 while its 52-week high price is $23.12.

The Cosan Limited generated 1.62 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -47.46%. Cosan Limited has the potential to record 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on November 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $62. BMO Capital Markets also rated AIV as Upgrade on September 06, 2019, with its price target of $58 suggesting that AIV could surge by 9.7% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $50.76/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.14% to reach $56.29/share. It started the day trading at $51.05 and traded between $50.56 and $50.83 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AIV’s 50-day SMA is 53.13 while its 200-day SMA stands at 51.29. The stock has a high of $55.49 for the year while the low is $41.93. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.11 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.81%, as 2.47M CZZ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.43% of Apartment Investment and Management Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.63, while the P/B ratio is 4.42. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 963.74K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.75%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -2.51% over the past 90 days while it gained 2.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more AIV shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.08% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -18,254 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,974,085 shares of AIV, with a total valuation of $1,289,086,550. Cohen & Steers Capital Management… meanwhile bought more AIV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $538,038,375 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Apartment Investment and Management Company shares by 4.29% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,750,906 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -437,537 shares of Apartment Investment and Management Company which are valued at $524,306,216. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Apartment Investment and Management Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 39,864 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 9,412,335 shares and is now valued at $506,101,253. Following these latest developments, around 0.92% of Apartment Investment and Management Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.