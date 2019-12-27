Is There A Value in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) And The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (NYSE:THG)

The shares of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on October 16, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $70 price target. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Concho Resources Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on September 23, 2019, to Neutral the CXO stock while also putting a $81 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on August 06, 2019. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $64. The stock was given Buy rating by Williams Capital Group in its report released on August 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 155. BofA/Merrill was of a view that CXO is Buy in its latest report on August 01, 2019. Mizuho thinks that CXO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 30, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 156.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 40.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 79.69.

The shares of the company added by 0.63% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $85.67 while ending the day at $86.06. During the trading session, a total of 1.01 million shares were traded which represents a 42.88% incline from the average session volume which is 1.76 million shares. CXO had ended its last session trading at $85.52. Concho Resources Inc. currently has a market cap of $17.16 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.67, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.88, with a beta of 1.33. Concho Resources Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.24, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 CXO 52-week low price stands at $61.37 while its 52-week high price is $126.54.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.61 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.69 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -54.1%. Concho Resources Inc. has the potential to record 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Buckingham Research published a research note on December 14, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (NYSE:THG) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $137.85/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.75% to reach $146.80/share. It started the day trading at $138.74 and traded between $136.78 and $136.82 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that THG’s 50-day SMA is 134.53 while its 200-day SMA stands at 128.18. The stock has a high of $139.07 for the year while the low is $98.47. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 599271.26 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 35.44%, as 811,653 CXO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.54% of The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.42, while the P/B ratio is 1.76. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 255.78K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.75%. Looking further, the stock has raised 3.01% over the past 90 days while it gained 10.48% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more THG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -9,677 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,409,425 shares of THG, with a total valuation of $599,373,140. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more THG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $439,743,201 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. shares by 4.24% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,215,216 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -53,821 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. which are valued at $165,184,311. In the same vein, Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC decreased its The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 132,500 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,014,681 shares and is now valued at $137,925,588. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.