Is Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Giving A Buy Signal?

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -0.04% on 12/26/19. The shares fell to a low of $128.05 before closing at $128.48. Intraday shares traded counted 2.18 million, which was 53.21% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.66M. TXN’s previous close was $128.53 while the outstanding shares total $935.00M. The firm has a beta of 1.20, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 23.85, and a growth ratio of 2.38. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 69.32, with weekly volatility at 1.16% and ATR at 1.83. The TXN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $87.70 and a $132.20 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Texas Instruments Incorporated as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $120.13 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For TXN, the company has in raw cash 3.89 billion on their books with 499.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 8.71 billion million total, with 2.01 billion as their total liabilities.

Potential earnings growth for Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Texas Instruments Incorporated recorded a total of 3.77 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -12.99% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 2.73%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.32 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 2.45 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 935.00M with the revenue now reading 1.51 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.41 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.42 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TXN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TXN attractive?

In related news, Sr. Vice President, BAHAI AHMAD sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 117.99, for a total value of 182,881. As the sale deal closes, the Sr. Vice President, Kozanian Hagop H now exercised an option 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 592,937. Also, Sr. Vice President, Kozanian Hagop H sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 08. The shares were price at an average price of 119.51 per share, with a total market value of 643,326. Following this completion of acquisition, the Sr. Vice President, DELAGI R GREGORY now holds 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,622,023. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

12 out of 33 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 18 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Texas Instruments Incorporated. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TXN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $126.54.