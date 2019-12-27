Is KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Still Worth A Bite?

KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 30.12% on 12/26/19. The shares fell to a low of $0.285 before closing at $0.37. Intraday shares traded counted 2.82 million, which was -1151.57% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 225.50K. KMPH’s previous close was $0.28 while the outstanding shares total $35.00M. The firm has a beta of 1.27. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.80, with weekly volatility at 17.67% and ATR at 0.06. The KMPH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.26 and a $2.85 high.

Investors have identified the tech company KemPharm Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $12.78 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For KMPH, the company has in raw cash 6.52 million on their books with 369000.0 currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 8.68 million million total, with 10.41 million as their total liabilities.

Potential earnings growth for KemPharm Inc. (KMPH)

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1000000.0 trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 10.46 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 35.00M with the revenue now reading 0.09 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.28 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -2.49 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on KMPH sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of KMPH attractive?

In related news, CFO, Secretary & Treasurer, Clifton R. LaDuane bought 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Sep 25. The purchase was performed at an average price of 0.75, for a total value of 2,720. As the purchase deal closes, the VP, Corporate Controller, Sangiovanni Timothy J. now bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,220. Also, President & CEO, Mickle Travis C bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 24. The shares were cost at an average price of 0.79 per share, with a total market value of 39,382. Following this completion of disposal, the CFO, Secretary & Treasurer, Clifton R. LaDuane now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,425. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 6.10%.

2 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on KemPharm Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the KMPH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $7.10.