Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL), Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)?

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -96.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.70.

The shares of the company added by 11.06% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.2298 while ending the day at $0.25. During the trading session, a total of 1.57 million shares were traded which represents a -164.63% decline from the average session volume which is 593430.0 shares. VISL had ended its last session trading at $0.22. Vislink Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.02, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 VISL 52-week low price stands at $0.21 while its 52-week high price is $8.00.

The Vislink Technologies Inc. generated 505000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -800.0%.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on June 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) is now rated as Sector Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.60/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.76% to reach $6.39/share. It started the day trading at $6.83 and traded between $6.58 and $6.65 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GFI’s 50-day SMA is 5.67 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.04. The stock has a high of $6.63 for the year while the low is $3.37. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.8 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 33.83%, as 5.08M VISL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.46% of Gold Fields Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 61.57, while the P/B ratio is 2.04. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.34M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.47%. Looking further, the stock has raised 26.67% over the past 90 days while it gained 22.69% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. sold more GFI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.85% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. selling -4,593,918 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 90,117,767 shares of GFI, with a total valuation of $482,130,053. Donald Smith & Co., Inc. meanwhile bought more GFI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $202,885,188 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Gold Fields Limited shares by 1.31% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 37,633,153 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -500,005 shares of Gold Fields Limited which are valued at $201,337,369. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Gold Fields Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 235,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 23,230,300 shares and is now valued at $124,282,105. Following these latest developments, around 65.26% of Gold Fields Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.