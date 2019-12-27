Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE:PLM), OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)?

The shares of PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE:PLM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on September 08, 2014. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $2.10 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PolyMet Mining Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $1.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 9.47% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.16.

The shares of the company added by 5.59% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.23 while ending the day at $0.25. During the trading session, a total of 918662.0 shares were traded which represents a -183.91% decline from the average session volume which is 323580.0 shares. PLM had ended its last session trading at $0.23. PolyMet Mining Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.04, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 PLM 52-week low price stands at $0.22 while its 52-week high price is $0.85.

The PolyMet Mining Corp. generated 14.99 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on November 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.61/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.48% to reach $4.13/share. It started the day trading at $1.59 and traded between $1.545 and $1.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OPK’s 50-day SMA is 1.60 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.01. The stock has a high of $3.93 for the year while the low is $1.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 74.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.94%, as 76.56M PLM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.51% of OPKO Health Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.39M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 13.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.67%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.15% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more OPK shares, increasing its portfolio by 10.63% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 3,203,136 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 33,328,081 shares of OPK, with a total valuation of $52,991,649. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more OPK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $46,989,329 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its OPKO Health Inc. shares by 23.70% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 14,044,875 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -4,363,277 shares of OPKO Health Inc. which are valued at $22,331,351. In the same vein, Oracle Investment Management, Inc… decreased its OPKO Health Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,124,182 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,810,376 shares and is now valued at $9,238,498. Following these latest developments, around 5.00% of OPKO Health Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.