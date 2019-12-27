Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:NAK), The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)?

The shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:NAK) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on October 19, 2017. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $2.50 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Gabelli & Co advised investors in its research note published on December 21, 2016, to Buy the NAK stock while also putting a $3 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from Canaccord Adams Markets when it published its report on April 07, 2009. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that NAK is Outperform in its latest report on January 30, 2008.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $1.51. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 10.49% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.51% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.43.

The shares of the company added by 4.41% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.40 while ending the day at $0.42. During the trading session, a total of 2.73 million shares were traded which represents a -85.67% decline from the average session volume which is 1.47 million shares. NAK had ended its last session trading at $0.40. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 NAK 52-week low price stands at $0.38 while its 52-week high price is $1.12.

The Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. generated 9.82 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 25.0%.

Investment analysts at Keefe Bruyette published a research note on December 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) is now rated as Outperform. Compass Point also rated SCHW as Upgrade on December 12, 2019, with its price target of $60 suggesting that SCHW could surge by 8.22% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $48.71/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.29% to reach $52.92/share. It started the day trading at $48.92 and traded between $48.51 and $48.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SCHW’s 50-day SMA is 45.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 42.65. The stock has a high of $51.65 for the year while the low is $34.58. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 30.83 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.93%, as 35.74M NAK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.69% of The Charles Schwab Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.97, while the P/B ratio is 3.40. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 10.88M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.18%. Looking further, the stock has raised 18.78% over the past 90 days while it gained 20.82% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox bought more SCHW shares, increasing its portfolio by 10.08% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox purchasing 8,395,365 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 91,644,610 shares of SCHW, with a total valuation of $4,536,408,195. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more SCHW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,371,316,686 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its The Charles Schwab Corporation shares by 10.73% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 54,327,214 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -6,528,369 shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation which are valued at $2,689,197,093. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its The Charles Schwab Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,894,232 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 51,027,543 shares and is now valued at $2,525,863,379. Following these latest developments, around 10.56% of The Charles Schwab Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.