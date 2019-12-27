Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on McDermott International Inc. (NYSE:MDR), Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)?

The shares of McDermott International Inc. (NYSE:MDR) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Weight by KeyBanc Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on October 31, 2018. KeyBanc Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of McDermott International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on April 13, 2018, to Neutral the MDR stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from KeyBanc Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on January 24, 2018. Scotia Howard Weil was of a view that MDR is Sector Outperform in its latest report on May 25, 2017. KeyBanc Capital Mkts thinks that MDR is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $0.95. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 133.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -88.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.89.

The shares of the company added by 16.98% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.07 while ending the day at $1.24. During the trading session, a total of 17.99 million shares were traded which represents a -9.91% decline from the average session volume which is 16.37 million shares. MDR had ended its last session trading at $1.06. MDR 52-week low price stands at $0.53 while its 52-week high price is $10.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.80 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The McDermott International Inc. generated 1.01 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 13.89%.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on February 21, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) is now rated as Overweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.49/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.01% to reach $3.90/share. It started the day trading at $3.625 and traded between $3.48 and $3.56 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HMY’s 50-day SMA is 3.22 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.61. The stock has a high of $3.86 for the year while the low is $1.57. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.73 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 26.85%, as 6.00M MDR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.09% of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.18M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.47%. Looking further, the stock has raised 14.84% over the past 90 days while it gained 57.52% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. bought more HMY shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. purchasing 2,175,339 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 64,590,829 shares of HMY, with a total valuation of $201,523,386. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more HMY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $46,763,094 worth of shares.

Similarly, Exor Investments (UK) LLP decreased its Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited shares by 15.13% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 12,529,668 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,233,088 shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited which are valued at $39,092,564. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,269,739 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 9,924,846 shares and is now valued at $30,965,520. Following these latest developments, around 15.10% of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.