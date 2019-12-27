Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU), Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)?

The shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on December 05, 2019. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of DouYu International Holdings Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on December 02, 2019. JP Morgan was of a view that DOYU is Overweight in its latest report on August 28, 2019. Citigroup thinks that DOYU is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $68.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.19.

The shares of the company added by 5.20% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $8.02 while ending the day at $8.50. During the trading session, a total of 1.72 million shares were traded which represents a -34.14% decline from the average session volume which is 1.28 million shares. DOYU had ended its last session trading at $8.08. DouYu International Holdings Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.90 DOYU 52-week low price stands at $7.01 while its 52-week high price is $11.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.08 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The DouYu International Holdings Limited generated 1.15 billion in revenue during the last quarter. DouYu International Holdings Limited has the potential to record -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on September 24, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. Atlantic Equities also rated FOXA as Downgrade on September 10, 2019, with its price target of $28 suggesting that FOXA could surge by 1.08% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $37.30/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.72% to reach $37.98/share. It started the day trading at $37.67 and traded between $37.26 and $37.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FOXA’s 50-day SMA is 34.82 while its 200-day SMA stands at 35.38. The stock has a high of $41.95 for the year while the low is $29.69. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 31.93 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.53%, as 31.12M DOYU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.25% of Fox Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.68, while the P/B ratio is 2.26. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.56M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.00 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.73%. Looking further, the stock has raised 19.46% over the past 90 days while it gained 4.39% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox bought more FOXA shares, increasing its portfolio by 67.69% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox purchasing 11,861,057 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 29,384,667 shares of FOXA, with a total valuation of $1,050,795,692.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Fox Corporation shares by 2.21% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 25,580,546 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -577,539 shares of Fox Corporation which are valued at $914,760,325. In the same vein, Independent Franchise Partners LL… decreased its Fox Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,474,988 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 19,515,992 shares and is now valued at $697,891,874. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Fox Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.