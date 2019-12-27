Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X), Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK)?

The shares of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Argus in its latest research note that was published on November 05, 2019. Argus wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of United States Steel Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on September 23, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $14. The stock was given Underperform rating by Macquarie in its report released on September 19, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9. Goldman was of a view that X is Sell in its latest report on June 04, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that X is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 31, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 8.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $10.59. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 15.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.04.

The shares of the company dipped by -3.87% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $11.32 while ending the day at $11.43. During the trading session, a total of 16.91 million shares were traded which represents a -7.39% decline from the average session volume which is 15.75 million shares. X had ended its last session trading at $11.89. United States Steel Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.61, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 X 52-week low price stands at $9.93 while its 52-week high price is $24.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.21 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The United States Steel Corporation generated 476.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 966.67%. United States Steel Corporation has the potential to record -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on October 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $90. Even though the stock has been trading at $91.44/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.11% to reach $97.94/share. It started the day trading at $91.72 and traded between $91.07 and $91.34 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MRK’s 50-day SMA is 86.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 83.27. The stock has a high of $92.64 for the year while the low is $70.97. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 24.67 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.16%, as 24.38M X shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.97% of Merck & Co. Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 24.55, while the P/B ratio is 8.71. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.16M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.92%. Looking further, the stock has raised 8.89% over the past 90 days while it gained 8.96% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more MRK shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 29,996 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 205,754,135 shares of MRK, with a total valuation of $17,937,645,489. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more MRK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $10,899,532,427 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Merck & Co. Inc. shares by 1.05% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 115,297,160 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,226,956 shares of Merck & Co. Inc. which are valued at $10,051,606,409. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its Merck & Co. Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 3,759,196 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 80,459,492 shares and is now valued at $7,014,458,513. Following these latest developments, around 0.07% of Merck & Co. Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.