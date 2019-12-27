Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO), Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)?

The shares of NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on December 03, 2019. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NIO Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Peer Perform rating from Wolfe Research Markets when it published its report on September 26, 2019. BofA/Merrill was of a view that NIO is Underperform in its latest report on May 29, 2019. Citigroup thinks that NIO is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 110.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.45.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.79% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.35 while ending the day at $2.51. During the trading session, a total of 44.09 million shares were traded which represents a -9.54% decline from the average session volume which is 40.25 million shares. NIO had ended its last session trading at $2.53. NIO 52-week low price stands at $1.19 while its 52-week high price is $10.64.

The NIO Limited generated 354.78 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.36 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -235.56%. NIO Limited has the potential to record -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CIBC published a research note on March 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.95/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.77% to reach $9.00/share. It started the day trading at $4.14 and traded between $3.92 and $4.02 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FSM’s 50-day SMA is 3.25 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.28. The stock has a high of $4.59 for the year while the low is $2.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.70%, as 5.98M NIO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.01% of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 95.71, while the P/B ratio is 1.06. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.05M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.19%. Looking further, the stock has raised 21.45% over the past 90 days while it gained 39.10% over the last six months.