Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL), Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)?

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 47.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.55.

The shares of the company added by 4.40% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.01 while ending the day at $1.05. During the trading session, a total of 1.37 million shares were traded which represents a -2948.62% decline from the average session volume which is 44830.0 shares. MTSL had ended its last session trading at $1.01. Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 MTSL 52-week low price stands at $0.72 while its 52-week high price is $2.66.

The Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. generated 2.57 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on December 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) is now rated as Neutral. Piper Jaffray also rated CVX as Resumed on November 26, 2019, with its price target of $143 suggesting that CVX could surge by 11.64% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $120.34/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.22% to reach $136.48/share. It started the day trading at $121.42 and traded between $120.34 and $120.60 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CVX’s 50-day SMA is 118.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 120.29. The stock has a high of $127.34 for the year while the low is $100.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 20.14 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.76%, as 20.29M MTSL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.08% of Chevron Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.78, while the P/B ratio is 1.46. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.66M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.56 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.73%. Looking further, the stock has raised 0.37% over the past 90 days while it lost -2.04% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CVX shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.69% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,065,738 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 156,004,208 shares of CVX, with a total valuation of $18,272,772,883. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more CVX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $13,174,938,534 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Chevron Corporation shares by 0.40% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 92,690,294 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 372,228 shares of Chevron Corporation which are valued at $10,856,814,136. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Chevron Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 3,059,437 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 37,707,367 shares and is now valued at $4,416,663,897. Following these latest developments, around 0.04% of Chevron Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.