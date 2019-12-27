Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL), Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)?

The shares of FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) has been pegged with a rating of Perform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on June 06, 2019. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of FuelCell Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on June 06, 2019, to Market Perform the FCEL stock while also putting a $1 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on February 09, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by B. Riley FBR Inc. in its report released on January 12, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3.50. Oppenheimer was of a view that FCEL is Outperform in its latest report on October 04, 2017. FBR & Co. thinks that FCEL is worth Mkt Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 02, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 2.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $0.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 743.28% from its 52-Week high price while it is -89.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 77.20.

The shares of the company added by 37.49% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.838 while ending the day at $1.13. During the trading session, a total of 43.87 million shares were traded which represents a -105.58% decline from the average session volume which is 21.34 million shares. FCEL had ended its last session trading at $0.82. FuelCell Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.65, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 FCEL 52-week low price stands at $0.13 while its 52-week high price is $11.28.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.18 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The FuelCell Energy Inc. generated 17.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$2.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1166.67%. FuelCell Energy Inc. has the potential to record -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Siebert Williams Shank published a research note on December 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.62/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.51% to reach $17.48/share. It started the day trading at $13.89 and traded between $13.66 and $13.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MRO’s 50-day SMA is 12.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.73. The stock has a high of $18.93 for the year while the low is $11.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 27.71 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.56%, as 26.45M FCEL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.48% of Marathon Oil Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.61, while the P/B ratio is 0.89. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 11.52M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.01%. Looking further, the stock has raised 14.66% over the past 90 days while it lost -3.59% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more MRO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.77% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -718,647 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 92,519,340 shares of MRO, with a total valuation of $1,077,850,311. Macquarie Investment Management B… meanwhile bought more MRO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $654,928,714 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased its Marathon Oil Corporation shares by 5.22% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 47,015,108 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,333,065 shares of Marathon Oil Corporation which are valued at $547,726,008. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Marathon Oil Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 102,095 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 43,469,427 shares and is now valued at $506,418,825. Following these latest developments, around 0.22% of Marathon Oil Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.