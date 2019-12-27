Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC), Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)?

The shares of Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Chardan Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on November 14, 2017. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $1.50 price target. Chardan Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Biocept Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Chardan Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on June 02, 2017, to Buy the BIOC stock while also putting a $2.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on June 06, 2016. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $1.20. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on August 19, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4. Aegis Capital was of a view that BIOC is Buy in its latest report on June 03, 2014.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $3.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 10.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -93.25% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 26.32.

The shares of the company added by 5.42% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.24 while ending the day at $0.25. During the trading session, a total of 3.48 million shares were traded which represents a -87.32% decline from the average session volume which is 1.86 million shares. BIOC had ended its last session trading at $0.24. Biocept Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.25, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 BIOC 52-week low price stands at $0.23 while its 52-week high price is $3.72.

The Biocept Inc. generated 6.54 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.61 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -536.84%.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on October 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.28/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.61% to reach $2.67/share. It started the day trading at $3.31 and traded between $3.26 and $3.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LYG’s 50-day SMA is 3.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.92. The stock has a high of $3.58 for the year while the low is $2.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.73 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.80%, as 6.47M BIOC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.03% of Lloyds Banking Group plc shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.87, while the P/B ratio is 1.02. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.02M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.92%. Looking further, the stock has raised 25.95% over the past 90 days while it gained 14.58% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Cambiar Investors LLC sold more LYG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -10.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Cambiar Investors LLC selling -4,275,957 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 35,361,790 shares of LYG, with a total valuation of $109,621,549. Macquarie Investment Management B… meanwhile sold more LYG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $84,529,839 worth of shares.

Similarly, Northern Trust Investments, Inc.(… increased its Lloyds Banking Group plc shares by 5.79% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 22,732,130 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,243,579 shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc which are valued at $70,469,603. In the same vein, Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd. increased its Lloyds Banking Group plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,000,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 20,272,206 shares and is now valued at $62,843,839. Following these latest developments, around 81.30% of Lloyds Banking Group plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.