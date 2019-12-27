Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB), Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)?

The shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on December 23, 2019. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Aurora Cannabis Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Cantor Fitzgerald Markets when it published its report on November 05, 2019. MKM Partners was of a view that ACB is Buy in its latest report on September 20, 2019. Stifel thinks that ACB is worth Sell rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $3.74. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 5.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -80.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.86.

The shares of the company added by 0.50% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.00 while ending the day at $2.00. During the trading session, a total of 25.38 million shares were traded which represents a -2.61% decline from the average session volume which is 24.73 million shares. ACB had ended its last session trading at $1.99. ACB 52-week low price stands at $1.90 while its 52-week high price is $10.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Aurora Cannabis Inc. generated 149.65 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 500.0%. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has the potential to record -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on March 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) is now rated as Buy. Barclays also rated AVYA as Upgrade on January 25, 2019, with its price target of $21 suggesting that AVYA could surge by 23.31% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.16/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.98% to reach $17.50/share. It started the day trading at $13.6027 and traded between $13.11 and $13.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AVYA’s 50-day SMA is 12.24 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.23. The stock has a high of $22.35 for the year while the low is $9.72. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.87 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.59%, as 17.98M ACB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.31% of Avaya Holdings Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.16M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.31%. Looking further, the stock has raised 30.42% over the past 90 days while it gained 16.39% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more AVYA shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.19% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 18,727 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,127,243 shares of AVYA, with a total valuation of $129,324,893. JPMorgan Investment Management, I… meanwhile bought more AVYA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $116,887,309 worth of shares.

Similarly, Davidson Kempner Capital Manageme… decreased its Avaya Holdings Corp. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,305,945 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. which are valued at $93,296,918. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Avaya Holdings Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 337,480 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,282,538 shares and is now valued at $92,998,010. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Avaya Holdings Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.