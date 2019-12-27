Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON), The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)?

The shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on July 11, 2019. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of VEON Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on June 17, 2019. HSBC Securities was of a view that VEON is Buy in its latest report on August 20, 2018. Goldman thinks that VEON is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $3.30. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.22% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.15.

The shares of the company added by 0.39% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.535 while ending the day at $2.58. During the trading session, a total of 2.05 million shares were traded which represents a 70.12% incline from the average session volume which is 6.86 million shares. VEON had ended its last session trading at $2.57. VEON Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 6.98, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 VEON 52-week low price stands at $2.07 while its 52-week high price is $3.28.

The VEON Ltd. generated 1.32 billion in revenue during the last quarter. VEON Ltd. has the potential to record 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on October 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $27.50. Barclays also rated NYT as Downgrade on November 06, 2018, with its price target of $18 suggesting that NYT could surge by 0.34% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $32.44/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.62% to reach $32.75/share. It started the day trading at $32.72 and traded between $32.00 and $32.64 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NYT’s 50-day SMA is 31.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 32.05. The stock has a high of $36.25 for the year while the low is $21.34. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 24.55 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.29%, as 25.60M VEON shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.13% of The New York Times Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 43.69, while the P/B ratio is 4.95. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.53M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 16.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.28%. Looking further, the stock has raised 12.36% over the past 90 days while it lost -0.64% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more NYT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.96% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -137,100 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,073,157 shares of NYT, with a total valuation of $453,859,313. Jackson Square Partners LLC meanwhile bought more NYT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $431,094,135 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its The New York Times Company shares by 0.16% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 12,178,690 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -19,957 shares of The New York Times Company which are valued at $392,762,753. In the same vein, Darsana Capital Partners LP decreased its The New York Times Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,909,947 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 10,500,000 shares and is now valued at $338,625,000. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of The New York Times Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.