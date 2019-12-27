Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET), Retail Properties of America Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)?

The shares of MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on July 16, 2019. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MetLife Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on January 16, 2019. Goldman was of a view that MET is Neutral in its latest report on June 04, 2018. Credit Suisse thinks that MET is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 25, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 67.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 35.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.01.

The shares of the company added by 0.49% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $51.01 while ending the day at $51.24. During the trading session, a total of 2.28 million shares were traded which represents a 52.67% incline from the average session volume which is 4.82 million shares. MET had ended its last session trading at $50.99. MetLife Inc. currently has a market cap of $46.61 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.83, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.00, with a beta of 1.13. MET 52-week low price stands at $37.76 while its 52-week high price is $51.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.27 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -6.3%. MetLife Inc. has the potential to record 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on August 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Retail Properties of America Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.07/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.22% to reach $15.00/share. It started the day trading at $13.285 and traded between $13.11 and $13.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RPAI’s 50-day SMA is 13.63 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.45. The stock has a high of $14.30 for the year while the low is $10.57. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.48 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -47.85%, as 3.38M MET shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.06% of Retail Properties of America Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 100.99, while the P/B ratio is 1.71. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.96M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.31 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.08%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.61% over the past 90 days while it gained 13.76% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more RPAI shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.50% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 157,144 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 31,365,720 shares of RPAI, with a total valuation of $446,334,196. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more RPAI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $166,408,921 worth of shares.

Similarly, CenterSquare Investment Managemen… increased its Retail Properties of America Inc. shares by 30.89% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,391,318 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,452,142 shares of Retail Properties of America Inc. which are valued at $147,868,455. Following these latest developments, around 0.64% of Retail Properties of America Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.