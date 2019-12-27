Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA), Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)?

The shares of Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by William Blair in its latest research note that was published on August 13, 2019. William Blair wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Medallia Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on August 13, 2019, to Outperform the MDLA stock while also putting a $45 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on August 13, 2019. That day the SunTrust set price target on the stock to $47. The stock was given Buy rating by ROTH Capital in its report released on August 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 52. Oppenheimer was of a view that MDLA is Outperform in its latest report on August 13, 2019. Needham thinks that MDLA is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 13, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 45.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 33.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.80.

The shares of the company added by 1.70% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $31.01 while ending the day at $31.74. During the trading session, a total of 1.93 million shares were traded which represents a -123.55% decline from the average session volume which is 862910.0 shares. MDLA had ended its last session trading at $31.21. Medallia Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 MDLA 52-week low price stands at $23.76 while its 52-week high price is $44.72.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.30 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Medallia Inc. generated 296.65 million in revenue during the last quarter. Medallia Inc. has the potential to record -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on October 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. Barclays also rated PK as Resumed on September 27, 2019, with its price target of $30 suggesting that PK could down by -2.04% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $26.10/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.38% to reach $25.93/share. It started the day trading at $26.465 and traded between $26.125 and $26.46 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PK’s 50-day SMA is 23.80 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.70. The stock has a high of $33.02 for the year while the low is $21.68. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.21 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.32%, as 8.73M MDLA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.45% of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.53, while the P/B ratio is 0.84. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.65M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.04%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.69% over the past 90 days while it lost -3.25% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more PK shares, increasing its portfolio by 19.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 6,177,704 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 37,393,372 shares of PK, with a total valuation of $884,353,248. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more PK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $635,381,420 worth of shares.

Similarly, Cohen & Steers Capital Management… increased its Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares by 0.26% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 25,375,130 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 66,283 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. which are valued at $600,121,825. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,737,796 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,984,609 shares and is now valued at $259,786,003. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.