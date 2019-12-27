Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO), Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)?

The shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on December 11, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of IHS Markit Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Canaccord Genuity Markets when it published its report on September 12, 2019. That day the Canaccord Genuity set price target on the stock to $78. The stock was given Outperform rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on December 07, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 65. BofA/Merrill was of a view that INFO is Buy in its latest report on October 23, 2018. Barclays thinks that INFO is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $75.59. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 68.49% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.21.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.16% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $74.85 while ending the day at $75.01. During the trading session, a total of 1.59 million shares were traded which represents a 2.7% incline from the average session volume which is 1.63 million shares. INFO had ended its last session trading at $75.13. IHS Markit Ltd. currently has a market cap of $29.83 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 81.44, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 6.94, with a beta of 0.79. IHS Markit Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.61, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 INFO 52-week low price stands at $44.52 while its 52-week high price is $75.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.54 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The IHS Markit Ltd. generated 124.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.60 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 16.67%. IHS Markit Ltd. has the potential to record 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on October 29, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) is now rated as Market Perform. BofA/Merrill also rated UNP as Reiterated on October 08, 2019, with its price target of $167 suggesting that UNP could surge by 0.72% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $179.89/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.51% to reach $182.12/share. It started the day trading at $180.92 and traded between $179.50 and $180.81 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UNP’s 50-day SMA is 173.92 while its 200-day SMA stands at 169.66. The stock has a high of $180.84 for the year while the low is $128.92. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.69 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.05%, as 6.22M INFO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.97% of Union Pacific Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.31, while the P/B ratio is 7.02. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.14M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.45%. Looking further, the stock has raised 10.43% over the past 90 days while it gained 8.92% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more UNP shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.67% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 393,553 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 59,123,460 shares of UNP, with a total valuation of $10,405,137,725. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more UNP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,406,350,500 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Union Pacific Corporation shares by 1.85% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 29,064,482 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -549,143 shares of Union Pacific Corporation which are valued at $5,115,058,187. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Union Pacific Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,887,466 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 21,027,716 shares and is now valued at $3,700,667,739. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Union Pacific Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.