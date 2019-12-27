Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV), The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)?

The shares of Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on December 16, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $121 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Fiserv Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on October 30, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $119. The stock was given Buy rating by UBS in its report released on October 15, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 120. Robert W. Baird was of a view that FISV is Outperform in its latest report on September 16, 2019. Canaccord Genuity thinks that FISV is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 12, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 130.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 22 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $124.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 69.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.38.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.51% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $115.54 while ending the day at $116.03. During the trading session, a total of 1.8 million shares were traded which represents a 37.01% incline from the average session volume which is 2.85 million shares. FISV had ended its last session trading at $116.63. Fiserv Inc. currently has a market cap of $78.77 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 53.72, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.73, with a beta of 0.79. Fiserv Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.69, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 FISV 52-week low price stands at $68.45 while its 52-week high price is $118.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.02 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Fiserv Inc. generated 1.03 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.82 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 17.65%. Fiserv Inc. has the potential to record 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Standpoint Research published a research note on December 23, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) is now rated as Accumulate. UBS also rated BK as Upgrade on November 11, 2019, with its price target of $55 suggesting that BK could surge by 1.43% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $50.35/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.28% to reach $51.22/share. It started the day trading at $50.65 and traded between $50.29 and $50.49 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BK’s 50-day SMA is 48.58 while its 200-day SMA stands at 46.66. The stock has a high of $54.27 for the year while the low is $40.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.01%, as 9.05M FISV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.93% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.15, while the P/B ratio is 1.25. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.03M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.00%. Looking further, the stock has raised 8.28% over the past 90 days while it gained 16.36% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (Investm… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 80,937,250 shares of BK, with a total valuation of $3,963,497,133. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more BK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,084,051,709 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dodge & Cox increased its The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares by 1.08% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 46,838,514 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 502,356 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation which are valued at $2,293,682,031. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 589,072 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 38,878,272 shares and is now valued at $1,903,868,980. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.