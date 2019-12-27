Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC), Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)?

The shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on December 05, 2019. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of EnLink Midstream LLC, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on October 08, 2019, to Neutral the ENLC stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on August 19, 2019. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $8. The stock was given Neutral rating by Mizuho in its report released on July 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 11.50. Jefferies was of a view that ENLC is Buy in its latest report on July 15, 2019. Stifel thinks that ENLC is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 15, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 13.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.34% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.64.

The shares of the company added by 0.97% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $6.135 while ending the day at $6.25. During the trading session, a total of 2.6 million shares were traded which represents a 39.77% incline from the average session volume which is 4.31 million shares. ENLC had ended its last session trading at $6.19. EnLink Midstream LLC debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.47, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 ENLC 52-week low price stands at $4.33 while its 52-week high price is $13.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.02 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The EnLink Midstream LLC generated 102.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1800.0%. EnLink Midstream LLC has the potential to record 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on September 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. ROTH Capital also rated GLUU as Upgrade on September 11, 2019, with its price target of $7 suggesting that GLUU could surge by 18.95% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.12/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.47% to reach $7.44/share. It started the day trading at $6.16 and traded between $6.01 and $6.03 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GLUU's 50-day SMA is 5.76 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.10. The stock has a high of $11.75 for the year while the low is $4.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.21 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 17.59%. At the moment, only 7.53% of Glu Mobile Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 3.38M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.01%. Looking further, the stock has raised 18.93% over the past 90 days while it lost -13.86% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more GLUU shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.73% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 357,953 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,945,688 shares of GLUU, with a total valuation of $54,999,655. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more GLUU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $40,768,194 worth of shares.

Similarly, Alyeska Investment Group LP increased its Glu Mobile Inc. shares by 42.93% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,350,254 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,306,586 shares of Glu Mobile Inc. which are valued at $24,056,905. In the same vein, DNB Asset Management AS increased its Glu Mobile Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,408,788 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,408,788 shares and is now valued at $18,850,598. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Glu Mobile Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.