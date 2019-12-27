Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH), Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV)?

The shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Needham in its latest research note that was published on November 22, 2019. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on September 20, 2019. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $64. The stock was given Sell rating by UBS in its report released on August 02, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 60. HSBC Securities was of a view that CTSH is Hold in its latest report on July 23, 2019. Argus thinks that CTSH is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 17 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $67.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 9.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -17.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.09.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.45% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $61.91 while ending the day at $62.12. During the trading session, a total of 1.62 million shares were traded which represents a 40.8% incline from the average session volume which is 2.74 million shares. CTSH had ended its last session trading at $62.40. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation currently has a market cap of $33.74 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.85, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.01, with a beta of 1.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.07, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 CTSH 52-week low price stands at $56.73 while its 52-week high price is $74.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.08 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation generated 2.34 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.94 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.26%. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has the potential to record 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on November 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) is now rated as Outperform. Morgan Stanley also rated LYV as Initiated on October 08, 2019, with its price target of $75 suggesting that LYV could surge by 8.38% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $70.61/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.32% to reach $78.08/share. It started the day trading at $71.56 and traded between $70.148 and $71.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LYV’s 50-day SMA is 67.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 67.03. The stock has a high of $74.02 for the year while the low is $46.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.95 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.70%, as 10.00M CTSH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.79% of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.91M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.74 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.87%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.28% over the past 90 days while it gained 6.89% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more LYV shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.45% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 424,269 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,737,783 shares of LYV, with a total valuation of $889,224,631. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more LYV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $804,957,818 worth of shares.

Similarly, Canada Pension Plan Investment Bo… increased its Live Nation Entertainment Inc. shares by 0.48% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,620,998 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 51,100 shares of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. which are valued at $741,451,870. In the same vein, Select Equity Group LP increased its Live Nation Entertainment Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,505,686 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,893,108 shares and is now valued at $551,017,869. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.