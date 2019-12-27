Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC), T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)?

The shares of California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on May 13, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $30 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of California Resources Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on April 12, 2019, to Sell the CRC stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Mizuho Markets when it published its report on March 29, 2019. Evercore ISI was of a view that CRC is Outperform in its latest report on September 21, 2018. Imperial Capital thinks that CRC is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 17, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 41.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $17.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 101.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.55.

The shares of the company added by 0.32% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $9.36 while ending the day at $9.44. During the trading session, a total of 1.84 million shares were traded which represents a 46.4% incline from the average session volume which is 3.43 million shares. CRC had ended its last session trading at $9.41. CRC 52-week low price stands at $4.68 while its 52-week high price is $30.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.35 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The California Resources Corporation generated 22.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -51.43%. California Resources Corporation has the potential to record 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at HSBC Securities published a research note on November 14, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $86. Bernstein also rated TMUS as Initiated on October 16, 2019, with its price target of $103 suggesting that TMUS could surge by 14.15% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $77.32/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.10% to reach $90.16/share. It started the day trading at $77.54 and traded between $77.305 and $77.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TMUS’s 50-day SMA is 78.84 while its 200-day SMA stands at 76.80. The stock has a high of $85.22 for the year while the low is $59.96. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.97%, as 8.82M CRC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.27% of T-Mobile US Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.83, while the P/B ratio is 2.38. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.78M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.43%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -2.03% over the past 90 days while it gained 5.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more TMUS shares, increasing its portfolio by 16.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 4,221,503 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 29,701,912 shares of TMUS, with a total valuation of $2,333,085,188. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more TMUS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,260,498,782 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its T-Mobile US Inc. shares by 32.18% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 23,096,279 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 5,622,348 shares of T-Mobile US Inc. which are valued at $1,814,212,715. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its T-Mobile US Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,479,867 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 17,222,748 shares and is now valued at $1,352,846,855. Following these latest developments, around 63.32% of T-Mobile US Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.