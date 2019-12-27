Is It Crazy To Buy Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) And BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

The shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on October 23, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $1 price target. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Waitr Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from The Benchmark Company Markets when it published its report on August 09, 2019. That day the The Benchmark Company set price target on the stock to $8. The stock was given Neutral rating by Piper Jaffray in its report released on August 09, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4. Deutsche Bank was of a view that WTRH is Buy in its latest report on June 07, 2019. Piper Jaffray thinks that WTRH is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 68.42% from its 52-Week high price while it is -97.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.37.

The shares of the company added by 5.26% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.3486 while ending the day at $0.36. During the trading session, a total of 1.18 million shares were traded which represents a 49.88% incline from the average session volume which is 2.35 million shares. WTRH had ended its last session trading at $0.34. Waitr Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.82, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 WTRH 52-week low price stands at $0.21 while its 52-week high price is $14.77.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.34 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Waitr Holdings Inc. generated 52.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -52.94%. Waitr Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on November 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) is now rated as Neutral. TD Securities also rated BB as Reiterated on September 25, 2019, with its price target of $10 suggesting that BB could surge by 15.95% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.36/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.10% to reach $7.65/share. It started the day trading at $6.51 and traded between $6.35 and $6.43 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BB’s 50-day SMA is 5.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.19. The stock has a high of $10.29 for the year while the low is $4.86. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 27.09 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.31%, as 25.11M WTRH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.37% of BlackBerry Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 194.85, while the P/B ratio is 1.39. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.60M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.20 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.81%. Looking further, the stock has raised 17.98% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.87% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The PRIMECAP Management Co. bought more BB shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.29% during the last quarter. This move now sees The PRIMECAP Management Co. purchasing 213,069 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 72,718,762 shares of BB, with a total valuation of $405,043,504.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its BlackBerry Limited shares by 1.79% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 13,514,036 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 237,275 shares of BlackBerry Limited which are valued at $75,273,181. In the same vein, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased its BlackBerry Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 21,807 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 11,835,798 shares and is now valued at $65,925,395. Following these latest developments, around 11.20% of BlackBerry Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.