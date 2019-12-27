Is It Crazy To Buy Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) And PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG)

The shares of Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on September 13, 2019. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tocagen Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Ladenburg Thalmann Markets when it published its report on September 12, 2019. Evercore ISI was of a view that TOCA is In-line in its latest report on September 12, 2019. Cantor Fitzgerald thinks that TOCA is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 12, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 1.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.05% from its 52-Week high price while it is -95.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.39.

The shares of the company added by 11.38% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.46 while ending the day at $0.52. During the trading session, a total of 990536.0 shares were traded which represents a -78.6% decline from the average session volume which is 554620.0 shares. TOCA had ended its last session trading at $0.47. Tocagen Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.40, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 TOCA 52-week low price stands at $0.42 while its 52-week high price is $12.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.78 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Tocagen Inc. generated 25.58 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.72 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -23.08%. Tocagen Inc. has the potential to record -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on December 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. Citigroup also rated PCG as Downgrade on October 11, 2019, with its price target of $5 suggesting that PCG could surge by 23.63% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.95/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.82% to reach $14.22/share. It started the day trading at $11.00 and traded between $10.76 and $10.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PCG’s 50-day SMA is 8.25 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.87. The stock has a high of $25.19 for the year while the low is $3.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 50.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.37%, as 44.89M TOCA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.59% of PG&E Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 23.23M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.98%. Looking further, the stock has raised 1.50% over the past 90 days while it lost -54.66% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more PCG shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.05% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 18,631 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 38,649,958 shares of PCG, with a total valuation of $288,328,687. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC meanwhile bought more PCG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $195,481,400 worth of shares.

Similarly, Abrams Capital Management LP decreased its PG&E Corporation shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 25,000,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of PG&E Corporation which are valued at $186,500,000. In the same vein, Anchorage Capital Group LLC decreased its PG&E Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,615,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 24,905,000 shares and is now valued at $185,791,300. Following these latest developments, around 0.15% of PG&E Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.