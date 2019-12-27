Is It Crazy To Buy Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) And QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP)

The shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Outperform by JMP Securities in its latest research note that was published on December 13, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $20 price target. JMP Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Snap Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Loop Capital advised investors in its research note published on November 25, 2019, to Buy the SNAP stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on October 23, 2019. The stock was given Overweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on October 23, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. BofA/Merrill was of a view that SNAP is Buy in its latest report on October 18, 2019. MKM Partners thinks that SNAP is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 18, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 23 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 17 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $18.22. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 218.13% from its 52-Week high price while it is -13.02% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.60.

The shares of the company added by 2.31% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $15.50 while ending the day at $15.97. During the trading session, a total of 22.55 million shares were traded which represents a 10.64% incline from the average session volume which is 25.23 million shares. SNAP had ended its last session trading at $15.61. Snap Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.38, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.30 SNAP 52-week low price stands at $5.02 while its 52-week high price is $18.36.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.16 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Snap Inc. generated 728.83 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 12.5%. Snap Inc. has the potential to record -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on October 30, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. Piper Jaffray also rated QEP as Upgrade on October 28, 2019, with its price target of $6 suggesting that QEP could surge by 32.72% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.38/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.91% to reach $6.57/share. It started the day trading at $4.50 and traded between $4.38 and $4.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that QEP’s 50-day SMA is 3.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.33. The stock has a high of $9.01 for the year while the low is $2.58. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 22.1 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.70%, as 24.46M SNAP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.40% of QEP Resources Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.80M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.25 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.49%. Looking further, the stock has raised 11.90% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.77% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more QEP shares, increasing its portfolio by 30.26% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 7,807,802 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 33,612,898 shares of QEP, with a total valuation of $109,914,176. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more QEP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $82,455,293 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its QEP Resources Inc. shares by 0.25% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 17,722,926 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -44,840 shares of QEP Resources Inc. which are valued at $57,953,968. In the same vein, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LL… decreased its QEP Resources Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 4,275,590 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 17,510,037 shares and is now valued at $57,257,821. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of QEP Resources Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.