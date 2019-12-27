Is It Crazy To Buy Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) And Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 218.41% from its 52-Week high price while it is -90.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.07.

The shares of the company added by 18.52% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.05 while ending the day at $1.28. During the trading session, a total of 1.18 million shares were traded which represents a -311.38% decline from the average session volume which is 287840.0 shares. PT had ended its last session trading at $1.08. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.50, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 PT 52-week low price stands at $0.40 while its 52-week high price is $13.50.

The Pintec Technology Holdings Limited generated 33.22 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on December 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $15.50. BofA/Merrill also rated HBAN as Downgrade on October 25, 2019, with its price target of $15 suggesting that HBAN could surge by 0.85% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.15/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.20% to reach $15.31/share. It started the day trading at $15.20 and traded between $15.09 and $15.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HBAN’s 50-day SMA is 14.82 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.85. The stock has a high of $15.63 for the year while the low is $11.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 25.1 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.85%, as 27.82M PT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.45% of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.93, while the P/B ratio is 1.47. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.76M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.75%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.53% over the past 90 days while it gained 11.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more HBAN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.64% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -759,817 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 117,745,436 shares of HBAN, with a total valuation of $1,753,229,542. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more HBAN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $999,664,584 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares by 14.37% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 62,793,597 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -10,535,066 shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated which are valued at $934,996,659. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 748,560 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 50,910,513 shares and is now valued at $758,057,539. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.