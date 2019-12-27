Is It Crazy To Buy Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) And Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

The shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by CIBC in its latest research note that was published on December 19, 2019. CIBC wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Maxar Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on September 10, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $12. CIBC was of a view that MAXR is Sector Underperform in its latest report on March 01, 2019. National Bank Financial thinks that MAXR is worth Sector Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $13.31. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 279.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is 0.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 73.54.

The shares of the company added by 5.67% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $13.675 while ending the day at $14.54. During the trading session, a total of 1.13 million shares were traded which represents a 38.03% incline from the average session volume which is 1.83 million shares. MAXR had ended its last session trading at $13.76. Maxar Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.48, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 MAXR 52-week low price stands at $3.83 while its 52-week high price is $14.41.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.44 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Maxar Technologies Inc. generated 52.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -213.64%. Maxar Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt published a research note on December 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) is now rated as Neutral. DA Davidson also rated PINS as Upgrade on November 01, 2019, with its price target of $28 suggesting that PINS could surge by 31.13% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.48/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.97% to reach $26.57/share. It started the day trading at $18.665 and traded between $18.23 and $18.30 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $36.83 for the year while the low is $17.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.64%, as 12.68M MAXR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.58% of Pinterest Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 10.00M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.24%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.16% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.79% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP bought more PINS shares, increasing its portfolio by 47.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP purchasing 10,360,827 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 32,139,291 shares of PINS, with a total valuation of $626,073,389. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more PINS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $243,972,838 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Pinterest Inc. shares by 66.79% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,500,777 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,401,883 shares of Pinterest Inc. which are valued at $68,195,136. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… increased its Pinterest Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,293,381 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,382,808 shares and is now valued at $65,897,100. Following these latest developments, around 0.04% of Pinterest Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.