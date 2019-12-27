Is It Crazy To Buy Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) And The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

The shares of Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Alliance Global Partners in its latest research note that was published on December 03, 2019. Alliance Global Partners wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Aqua Metals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Euro Pacific Capital advised investors in its research note published on February 14, 2018, to Buy the AQMS stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Rodman & Renshaw Markets when it published its report on June 22, 2017. That day the Rodman & Renshaw set price target on the stock to $25. The stock was given Outperform rating by Oppenheimer in its report released on March 13, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 34. National Securities was of a view that AQMS is Buy in its latest report on February 16, 2017. Oppenheimer thinks that AQMS is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $7.05. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -88.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 26.98.

The shares of the company added by 4.75% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.50 while ending the day at $0.52. During the trading session, a total of 843472.0 shares were traded which represents a -48.1% decline from the average session volume which is 569510.0 shares. AQMS had ended its last session trading at $0.50. Aqua Metals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.15, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 AQMS 52-week low price stands at $0.41 while its 52-week high price is $4.33.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.20 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Aqua Metals Inc. generated 15.54 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -75.0%. Aqua Metals Inc. has the potential to record -0.80 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) is now rated as Outperform. Telsey Advisory Group also rated KR as Reiterated on December 06, 2019, with its price target of $29 suggesting that KR could down by -3.92% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $29.10/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.72% to reach $27.80/share. It started the day trading at $29.21 and traded between $28.81 and $28.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KR’s 50-day SMA is 26.79 while its 200-day SMA stands at 24.62. The stock has a high of $29.97 for the year while the low is $20.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 29.35 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.97%, as 30.51M AQMS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.69% of The Kroger Co. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.79, while the P/B ratio is 2.60. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.48M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.92 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.98%. Looking further, the stock has raised 12.06% over the past 90 days while it gained 35.06% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more KR shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.85% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 568,185 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 67,058,100 shares of KR, with a total valuation of $1,833,368,454. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more KR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,109,330,835 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its The Kroger Co. shares by 1.25% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 39,970,227 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -505,018 shares of The Kroger Co. which are valued at $1,092,786,006. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its The Kroger Co. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 5,884,065 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 26,416,129 shares and is now valued at $722,216,967. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of The Kroger Co. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.