Is A Downturn Overdue? Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN), UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI)?

The shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on October 23, 2019. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Uxin Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on March 12, 2019, to Outperform the UXIN stock while also putting a $7.70 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on January 10, 2019. Goldman was of a view that UXIN is Buy in its latest report on August 16, 2018.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $23.66. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 68.09% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.55.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.66% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.36 while ending the day at $2.37. During the trading session, a total of 908797.0 shares were traded which represents a 18.13% incline from the average session volume which is 1.11 million shares. UXIN had ended its last session trading at $2.41. Uxin Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.44, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 UXIN 52-week low price stands at $1.41 while its 52-week high price is $9.29.

The Uxin Limited generated 88.66 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -25.0%. Uxin Limited has the potential to record -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on April 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) is now rated as Buy. BofA/Merrill also rated UGI as Upgrade on April 03, 2019, with its price target of $58 suggesting that UGI could surge by 13.7% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $44.41/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.56% to reach $51.75/share. It started the day trading at $44.83 and traded between $44.30 and $44.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UGI’s 50-day SMA is 45.25 while its 200-day SMA stands at 50.07. The stock has a high of $57.28 for the year while the low is $40.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.7 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.71%, as 3.21M UXIN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.31% of UGI Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 30.51, while the P/B ratio is 2.22. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.39M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.93%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -11.97% over the past 90 days while it lost -15.43% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more UGI shares, increasing its portfolio by 18.05% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 3,358,557 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,961,395 shares of UGI, with a total valuation of $956,418,752. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile bought more UGI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $938,486,866 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its UGI Corporation shares by 16.82% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 17,760,685 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,557,602 shares of UGI Corporation which are valued at $773,477,832. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its UGI Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,118,296 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,912,281 shares and is now valued at $475,229,838. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of UGI Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.