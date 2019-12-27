Is A Downturn Overdue? Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)?

The shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on December 12, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $94 price target. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sysco Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Pivotal Research Group advised investors in its research note published on May 07, 2019, to Sell the SYY stock while also putting a $58 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on January 16, 2019. The stock was given Sell rating by Pivotal Research Group in its report released on November 06, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 54. Buckingham Research was of a view that SYY is Buy in its latest report on October 23, 2018. Pivotal Research Group thinks that SYY is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 14, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 62.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $83.45. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 43.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.13% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 75.31.

The shares of the company added by 0.19% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $85.23 while ending the day at $85.54. During the trading session, a total of 1.01 million shares were traded which represents a 53.26% incline from the average session volume which is 2.17 million shares. SYY had ended its last session trading at $85.38. Sysco Corporation currently has a market cap of $43.92 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 26.02, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.12, with a beta of 0.46. Sysco Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.54, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 SYY 52-week low price stands at $59.44 while its 52-week high price is $85.65.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.98 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sysco Corporation generated 455.48 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 23.47%. Sysco Corporation has the potential to record 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on October 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $60. Pivotal Research Group also rated LSXMA as Reiterated on September 27, 2018, with its price target of $62 suggesting that LSXMA could surge by 17.51% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $48.30/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.21% to reach $58.43/share. It started the day trading at $48.71 and traded between $47.75 and $48.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LSXMA’s 50-day SMA is 46.45 while its 200-day SMA stands at 41.29. The stock has a high of $48.96 for the year while the low is $34.92. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.48 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.05%, as 5.42M SYY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.98% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 29.05, while the P/B ratio is 1.42. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 623.30K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.54%. Looking further, the stock has raised 16.48% over the past 90 days while it gained 28.95% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (Investm… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,860,360 shares of LSXMA, with a total valuation of $723,699,532. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more LSXMA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $386,971,661 worth of shares.

Similarly, ClearBridge Investments LLC decreased its The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares by 2.64% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,885,429 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -105,260 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group which are valued at $189,220,392. In the same vein, D. E. Shaw & Co. LP decreased its The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 80,494 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,370,356 shares and is now valued at $164,136,337. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.