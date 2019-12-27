Is A Downturn Overdue? National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN), A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS)?

The shares of National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on October 10, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $75 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of National Retail Properties Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on February 13, 2019, to Neutral the NNN stock while also putting a $55 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Ladenburg Thalmann Markets when it published its report on February 11, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that NNN is Sector Perform in its latest report on December 14, 2018. B. Riley FBR Inc. thinks that NNN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 12, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 47.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $61.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 15.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -11.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.61.

The shares of the company added by 1.04% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $52.02 while ending the day at $52.66. During the trading session, a total of 870338.0 shares were traded which represents a 5.15% incline from the average session volume which is 917620.0 shares. NNN had ended its last session trading at $52.12. National Retail Properties Inc. currently has a market cap of $9.03 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 37.70, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.77, with a beta of 0.03. NNN 52-week low price stands at $45.45 while its 52-week high price is $59.26.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.70 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.68 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 7.14%. National Retail Properties Inc. has the potential to record 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on December 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) is now rated as Sector Weight. Rosenblatt also rated AOS as Initiated on November 07, 2019, with its price target of $52 suggesting that AOS could surge by 6.39% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $47.50/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.51% to reach $51.00/share. It started the day trading at $47.76 and traded between $47.22 and $47.74 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AOS’s 50-day SMA is 49.02 while its 200-day SMA stands at 48.16. The stock has a high of $56.66 for the year while the low is $40.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.94 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.65%, as 8.03M NNN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.14% of A. O. Smith Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.87, while the P/B ratio is 4.74. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.35M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.29%. Looking further, the stock has raised 0.53% over the past 90 days while it gained 3.60% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more AOS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.51% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -81,539 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,755,239 shares of AOS, with a total valuation of $762,553,568. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more AOS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $468,751,822 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its A. O. Smith Corporation shares by 9.95% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,209,663 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -796,527 shares of A. O. Smith Corporation which are valued at $348,947,689. In the same vein, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. (In… decreased its A. O. Smith Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,694,545 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,701,774 shares and is now valued at $227,565,862. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of A. O. Smith Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.