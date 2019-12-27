Is A Downturn Overdue? HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR), Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)?

The shares of HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Seaport Global Securities in its latest research note that was published on October 10, 2019. Seaport Global Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of HighPoint Resources Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann advised investors in its research note published on August 26, 2019, to Neutral the HPR stock while also putting a $2.50 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on December 07, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by MKM Partners in its report released on December 06, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9. Seaport Global Securities was of a view that HPR is Buy in its latest report on September 07, 2018. Ladenburg Thalmann thinks that HPR is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $3.21. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 94.46% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.34.

The shares of the company added by 2.31% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.71 while ending the day at $1.77. During the trading session, a total of 943153.0 shares were traded which represents a 2.4% incline from the average session volume which is 966340.0 shares. HPR had ended its last session trading at $1.73. HighPoint Resources Corporation currently has a market cap of $384.8 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 2.82, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.09, with a beta of 3.44. HighPoint Resources Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.70, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 HPR 52-week low price stands at $0.91 while its 52-week high price is $3.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The HighPoint Resources Corporation generated 19.57 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 133.33%. HighPoint Resources Corporation has the potential to record -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northcoast published a research note on December 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $59.95/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.65% to reach $75.86/share. It started the day trading at $60.96 and traded between $59.51 and $60.94 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SHAK’s 50-day SMA is 68.00 while its 200-day SMA stands at 73.12. The stock has a high of $105.84 for the year while the low is $40.67. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.62 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.28%, as 4.77M HPR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.92% of Shake Shack Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 92.75, while the P/B ratio is 6.70. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.36M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.74%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.52% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.89% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more SHAK shares, increasing its portfolio by 12.50% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 455,652 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,100,831 shares of SHAK, with a total valuation of $254,169,505. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SHAK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $168,842,259 worth of shares.

Similarly, 12 West Capital Management LP decreased its Shake Shack Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,597,736 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Shake Shack Inc. which are valued at $161,007,677. In the same vein, Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. LLC decreased its Shake Shack Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 74,870 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,265,714 shares and is now valued at $140,428,954. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Shake Shack Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.