Is A Downturn Overdue? GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF), Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)?

The shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on December 17, 2019. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $14 price target. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of GrafTech International Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on July 25, 2019, to Neutral the EAF stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on April 22, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on May 14, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 23. JP Morgan was of a view that EAF is Overweight in its latest report on May 14, 2018. Credit Suisse thinks that EAF is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 14, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 24.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $16.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -23.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.43.

The shares of the company added by 0.09% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $11.51 while ending the day at $11.67. During the trading session, a total of 1.04 million shares were traded which represents a 47.44% incline from the average session volume which is 1.98 million shares. EAF had ended its last session trading at $11.66. EAF 52-week low price stands at $9.60 while its 52-week high price is $15.35.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.61 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The GrafTech International Ltd. generated 381.16 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.68 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -29.51%. GrafTech International Ltd. has the potential to record 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CIBC published a research note on August 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) is now rated as Sector Outperform. RBC Capital Mkts also rated BPY as Downgrade on May 07, 2019, with its price target of $24 suggesting that BPY could surge by 17.2% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.03/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.11% to reach $21.75/share. It started the day trading at $18.12 and traded between $17.99 and $18.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BPY’s 50-day SMA is 18.91 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.46. The stock has a high of $21.22 for the year while the low is $14.96. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.05%, as 5.38M EAF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.21% of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.89, while the P/B ratio is 0.71. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 920.46K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.65%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -11.89% over the past 90 days while it lost -4.76% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.82% of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.